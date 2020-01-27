Brad Pitt Reveals The Very Strange Nickname Leonardo DiCaprio Gave Him

Ever since starring together in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,’ Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio have been seemingly inseparable. Whether it was promoting the film when it came out, or now going to award shows to honor the film, the actors continue to heap praise on each other. Now, Brad Pitt has revealed, Leonardo DiCaprio even has an adorable nickname for him, and it shows just how close these two have become.

Brad Pitt joking about Leo DiCaprio’s nickname for him #SAGawards pic.twitter.com/ZAM5K2lUqI — h. // (@thorfirethunder) January 20, 2020

According to Pitt, DiCaprio calls him “lover,” and he’s not sure why. The actor said he found the nickname “a bit confusing,” but being the definition of cool Pitt added, he just “roll[s> with it.” Once the actor shared his nickname, fans quickly went to social media to gush over their friendship.

Of course, if one person in this friendship has a nicknamed, the other should as well. During his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, Pitt thanked his fellow actor, referring to DiCaprio as “LDC.” He then let the crowd know, for his fellow actor, he would have “shared the raft,” referencing DiCaprio’s role in ‘Titanic.’ Clearly, these two actors have become great friends, and hopefully this leads to more movies together.

Via Vulture