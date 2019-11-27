LEGO Pokes Fun At New Tesla Cybertruck With Brickmobile

Tesla made a lot of news for their new Cybertruck reveal earlier this week, but it may not have been for the reasons they expected. While pre-orders have been flying in for the electric truck, many panned the event revealing the new truck, especially after Elon Musk’s claim of “shatterproof glass” was disproven by a large metal ball breaking the truck’s window. Now, LEGO is poking fun at the car maker, tweeting out a photo of their own “shatterproof” truck.

The evolution of the truck is here. Guaranteed shatterproof -- pic.twitter.com/RocTEkzzwI — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) November 27, 2019

The tweet form LEGO included a photo of one of their classic toy pieces sitting on top of a set of wheels. The 2x4 LEGO piece may not look like a car, but as the tweet states, “The evolution of the truck is here.” Making fun of the disastrous window shatter from the Tesla cybertruck reveal, the tweet also stated that this LEGO piece is “guaranteed shatterproof.”

-- top social media usage — The Outer Chocobo (@noreasonspec) November 27, 2019

when lego is making fun of u you know u messed up — horse (@hardcpy) November 27, 2019

Where can I buy this?? -- — Ambercool (@ambercool) November 27, 2019

LEGO’s tweet quickly went viral, with many commenting while LEGO pieces are indeed indestructible, they can cause great pain for those attempting to destroy. One commentator said stepping on a LEGO piece was like a “Danish landmine.” While this car won’t actually become a real automobile, one can’t help but see a resemblance to the Tesla Cybertruck.

