‘Legends Of The Hidden Temple’ Is Returning, But This Time With Adult Competitors

With the streaming wars starting to heat up, one service seems to be focused on nostalgia for their platform. Jeffrey Katzenberg’s upcoming mobile video platform, Quibi, doesn’t launch until April 2020, but the streaming service has already announced a number of shows expected on the service. One of these recently announced was a reboot of Nickelodeon’s ‘Legends Of The Hidden Temple,’ but this time the contestants will be adults.

Legends of the Hidden Temple is coming back, will be set in a real jungle, and have adults competehttps://t.co/rhTgqg536r — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) December 16, 2019

90’s kids rushed to social media this week as it was announced ‘Legends Of The Hidden Temple; would be the latest classic show getting a reboot in 2020. However, while the original version of the show featured kids in a studio going through obstacles, this one will be a little different. Contestants will be adults and the game will be played in an actual jungle.

they still better make everyone do the Shrine of the Silver Monkey — Kevin Gier (@kevinjgier) December 16, 2019

If you win, can you date Olmec? — Jonathan (@jehawks) December 16, 2019

The show will be “scaled up with tougher challenges and bigger prizes on the line,” said Quibi. The streaming service said they are looking for “super fans” to compete in the game. As long as the great Olmec is back, plenty of fans should be looking to enter the contest.

Via Buzzfeed