Legendary Rapper Scarface Announces His Campaign For Seat On Houston City Council

Legendary hip hop artist Scarface is switching his focus from the stage to the political arena.

Scarface, real name Brad Jordan, is a member of the pioneering hip hop group Geto Boys, but he has switched gears a little bit, and instead announced his intention to run for a seat on the Houston City Council. Jordan announced his bid for Houston City Council District D, the seat currently held by Councilman Dwight Boykins, who just recently filed paperwork to run for mayor.

Along with his work in the Geto Boys, Jordan is a founding member of the The Positive Purpose Movement, which supports education and empowerment programs for underrepresented communities. The Positive Purpose Movement's website states, "Through the hard work and dedication of our team and our chairman Brad 'Scarface' Jordan, we are able to stay committed to our vision of 'putting the neighbor back in the hood."

Via Chron