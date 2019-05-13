Legendary Actress And Singer Doris Day Dies At 97

May 13, 2019
JT
JT
Doris Day, Smile, Claridge's Hotel, London, Black and White, 1955

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Doris Day Animal Foundation confirmed that the legendary Doris Day passed away early this morning at her home in Carmel Valley, California.  She was 97.

Day's career spanned more than 50 years, whose work in the '50s and '60s made her one of the top screen stars in history.  She was known for her film dramas, musicals, and "innocent" sex comedies, along with her "lilting voice, wholesome blond beauty, and ultra-bright smile" that led to a successful recording career.

Her most famous song, and what many consider her signature recording, was "Que Sera Sera" ("Whatever Will Be, Will Be"), from Alfred Hitchcock's 1956 film The Man Who Knew Too Much.

The foundation related that Day passed in her home, surrounded by a number of close friends, and "had been in excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia."

Via Fox News

Doris Day
hollywood
Celebrity
News
death
Actress
singer

