Led Zeppelin Reunites, Will Replace The Rolling Stones At Jazz Fest

The Rolling Stones had to postpone their North America tour due to Mick Jagger's health. This meant that they won't perform at the Jazz festival in New Orleans.

Festival organizers announced that the one and only LED ZEPPELIN will reunite and will headline the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. This will be the first time since 2012 that the band will perform.

The members will consist of Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones, with Jason Bonham, son of the late drummer for the band, John Bonham.

The band didn't have any plans to reunite and play, but since the Stones had to cancel, they thought it would be a great opportunity to play a proper 50th anniversary show!

