Led Zeppelin Releasing New Documentary To Celebrate 50th Anniversary

Led Zeppelin is turning 50.

We know it’s hard to believe, but it’s true. In honor of the band’s golden anniversary, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, and John Paul Jones have all teamed up to participate in a brand new documentary.

The as-of-yet-unnamed doc will focus on Zeppelin’s journey through the music scene of the ‘60s, into their initial meeting in 1968, through to the ‘70s when Led Zeppelin II knocked the Beatles off the charts. The doc will include brand new interviews with the remaining three original members, along with rare archival footage with drummer John Bonham.

The film will also feature “never-before-seen archive film and photographs, state-of-the-art audio transfers of the band’s music and the music of other artists who shaped their sound.” Bassist John Paul Jones said of the upcoming doc, “The time was right for us to tell our own story for the first time in our own words, and I think that this film will really bring this story to life.”

The film was directed by Bernard MacMahon, best-known for the documentary “American Epic,” focusing on the first recordings of roots music during the 1920s. The Zeppelin documentary will now be shopped at Cannes.

Via Variety