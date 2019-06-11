Led Zeppelin Heads Back To Court For Review Of “Stairway To Heaven” Rip Off Decision

June 11, 2019
In 2016, a Los Angeles jury ruled in favor of Led Zeppelin in a case of whether or not they ripped off the song “Taurus,” written by guitarist Randy Wolfe of Spirit, for the opening riff for “Stairway to Heaven.”

However, this past September, a judge issued a retrial in the decision because the jury at the time did not listen to a copy of “Taurus” in the courtroom. Instead, they relied solely on the testimony of music experts and renditions of the song as “dictated by its sheet music.”

The jury was unable to listen to the song in court due to copyright protection.

The three-judge appeals panel wrote in its 42-page decision last year, “We conclude that the district court abused its discretion by not allowing the sound recordings of ‘Taurus’ to be played.”

The request for an appeal was made by Led Zeppelin, who is “seeking a broader rehearing by the appeals court.”

