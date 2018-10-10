LeBron James Lets His Sons, 11 And 14, Drink Wine With Mom And Dad

LeBron James is a basketball megastar who also happens to be a pretty avid wine connoisseur.

Apparently, he doesn't want his sons to miss out on all the fun.

LeBron recently revealed that he allows his sons, 14-year-old, LeBron James Jr. and 11-year-old, Bryce, to drink wine with mom and dad at dinner.  He told reporters after Lakers' practice yesterday, "Yeah, that’s how mature they are."  They'll usually drink "whatever Dad's and Mom's having.  Put it on me, though. Don't put it on Mom (Savannah).  Put it on dad, put it on dad."

LeBron was describing to reporters how he doesn't need to keep up with pop culture anymore as his kids do it for him.  He said, "You know, everything that they (James’ Lakers teammates) listen to or are watching these days, my 14-year-old and my 11-year-old are watching as well."

Via WFAA

 

