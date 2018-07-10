LeBron James Officially Signs $154 Million With LA Lakers

LeBron James is officially a Laker...

Word of the potential switch first broke last week, but on Monday, Klutch Sports, who reps LeBron, made it official. The agency tweeted out a pic of James and GM Rob Pelinka smiling over what looks like a contract.

James signed a four year deal for $154 million.

Magic Johnson, who serves as the Lakers President of Basketball Operations, was reportedly involved in the talks from the beginning and was key in helping LeBron land the massive pay day.

Johnson said in a recent press release, "LeBron is special. He is the best player in the world ... The Lakers players are excited to have a teammate who has been to nine NBA Finals. It’s a huge step closer to returning the Lakers to the playoffs and to the NBA Finals."

Via TMZ