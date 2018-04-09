The Latest Trailer For "Solo: A Star Wars Story" Is Here! (Video)

We got a little taste during Super Bowl, but last night's episode of American Idol gave us a full helping of the latest entry into the "Star Wars" Universe, Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The movie, focusing on a young Han Solo played by Alden Ehrenreich, debuted its latest trailer last night, and had plenty of new footage for us to analyze and criticize, especially plenty of Chewbacca, Han meeting fellow smuggler Lando Calrissian, and how he acquires the Millenium Falcon.

Video of Solo: A Star Wars Story Official Trailer

The film boasts an impressive cast, starring Donald Glover as Calrissian, Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke, Academy Award nominee Woody Harrelson, and was directed by Ron Howard after Chris Miller and Phil Lord left due to creative differences. Solo: A Star Wars Story will debut at the Cannes Film Festival, and will arrive in theaters May 25th.

Via WFAA