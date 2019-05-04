Late 'Star Wars' Actor Peter Mayhew Was Scheduled To Be At FAN EXPO Dallas This Weekend

North Texas resident Peter Mayhew was known for adoring his fans. This weekend, his fans are adoring him.

The 74-year-old actor, known for portraying the lovable Chewbacca in many of the Star Wars films, passed away at his home in Wise County on Tuesday. He was scheduled to attend FAN EXPO Dallas at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center this weekend. And in true fan fashion, organizers of the event have set up a makeshift memorial, a sadly empty booth, in memory of the beloved actor. Check out this video of an old pal stopping by.

R2-D2 in line to say goodbye to his dear friend, Chewbacca.



Peter Mayhew would have been at Fan Expo Dallas this weekend.



So many were looking forward to seeing their childhood hero & fellow Texan.



Rest In Peace.@wfaa #Chewbecca #PeterMayhew @starwars #r2d2 @FANEXPODallas pic.twitter.com/aZ4Z9fQBRi — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) May 3, 2019

Source: WFAA 8

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!