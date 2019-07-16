'The Last Starfighter' Sequel Is In The Works

The year was 1984. It was the height of videogaming in arcades. And a future cult hit was released in theaters: The Last Starfighter.

In case you haven't seen it, it's the story of Alex Rogan. As the story goes, he was, "a small town boy with big time dreams." After getting a high score on a (fictional) Star League videogame, he's charged with saving the universe...from space.

Fast forward 35 years, and here we in 2019: wondering what's happened to Alex. Well, it looks like we're about to find out.

One of the guys who developed the story for Star Wars: Rogue One (a great movie by the way!), Gary Whitta, has just announced that he's the writer and producer for the sequel to The Last Starfighter. It turns out he and Jonathan Betuel (the creater of the original film) have been working on it.

Check out the slew of tweets announcing their plans below.

Lots of people reacting like they had no idea I’ve been working on a sequel to THE LAST STARFIGHTER. Yup, writing and producing it with original writer/creator @jonbetuel. Check out some of the concept art I posted last year... https://t.co/V57nzwE0jp — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) July 15, 2019

Okay, probably shouldn’t show you this so early but here’s a little something I’ve been tinkering on with my co-writer Jonathan Betuel. You might recognize the ships. Thanks to the amazing Matt Allsopp (lead concept artist on ROGUE ONE) for creating these images for us. pic.twitter.com/CIobLYYRHk — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) April 4, 2018

And you’ve not seen the last of it… https://t.co/lRvXrpokea — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) July 15, 2019

Source: Nerdist

