'The Last Starfighter' Sequel Is In The Works

It’s been 35 years since the original hit theaters.

July 16, 2019
JT
JT
Source: gorodenkoff/Getty Images

Source: gorodenkoff/Getty Images

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
I Love The 80s
JT
Movies & TV
Shows

The year was 1984.  It was the height of videogaming in arcades.  And a future cult hit was released in theaters: The Last Starfighter.

In case you haven't seen it, it's the story of Alex Rogan.  As the story goes, he was, "a small town boy with big time dreams."  After getting a high score on a (fictional) Star League videogame, he's charged with saving the universe...from space.

Fast forward 35 years, and here we in 2019: wondering what's happened to Alex.  Well, it looks like we're about to find out.

One of the guys who developed the story for Star Wars: Rogue One (a great movie by the way!), Gary Whitta, has just announced that he's the writer and producer for the sequel to The Last Starfighter.  It turns out he and Jonathan Betuel (the creater of the original film) have been working on it.

Check out the slew of tweets announcing their plans below.

Source: Nerdist

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
The Last Starfighter
Nerdist

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes