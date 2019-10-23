There’s Only One Chance Left To Catch ‘It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ On TV Before Halloween

The Classic Halloween Peanuts Special Aired Once Tuesday, With Another Later This Week

October 23, 2019
When it comes to Halloween traditions; costumes, scary movies and haunted houses are beloved by many. However, for those who love the holiday, but not the scariness that comes with it, watching ‘It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ may be the greatest ritual of them all. The classic Peanuts special usually gets multiple airings in October before Halloween. Luckily, there is one more airing left before this year’s Halloween.

As Halloween approaches, ABC decided to give fans two chances this month to watch ‘It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.’ The first viewing was on October 22nd, and was a shorter, 30-minute version of the special. The last chance to watch the Halloween peanuts special this year will be on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. ET/PT | 6 p.m. CT on ABC. During that viewing, it was be the full length, hour long special, followed by the bonus cartoon ‘You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown.’

‘It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ first aired as an animated special in 1966 for Halloween. In the special, Linus searches for the Great Pumpkin, while Charlie Brown gets invited to a Halloween party. For fans of the Peanuts holiday special, this will be the last chance to catch it on television before Halloween.

