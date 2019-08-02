Large Alligator Sunbathes On Texas Beach Before Taking A Dip In The Water

It’s hot again, and every creature big and small is doing everything they can to beat the heat.

Sunday afternoon, for example, a large alligator was spotted at Crystal Beach on the Bolivar Peninsula catching some sun before heading into the water for a nice, cool, refreshing swim.

LOUNGING: A large alligator decided to catch some rays on the shore of a Texas, before heading back into the waves. https://t.co/lHZJNPiy9N pic.twitter.com/UzhVTrSRDb — ABC News (@ABC) July 30, 2019

Now, it is odd for a gator to be seen in saltwater areas, as they prefer the freshwater found in “swampy areas, rivers, streams, lakes, and ponds.” Though the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) states “alligators can tolerate salt water for a few hours or even days.”

Plus, who wouldn’t want to enjoy the wonders of a Texas beach?

Via Houston Chronicle