Large Alligator Sunbathes On Texas Beach Before Taking A Dip In The Water

August 2, 2019
JT
It’s hot again, and every creature big and small is doing everything they can to beat the heat.

Sunday afternoon, for example, a large alligator was spotted at Crystal Beach on the Bolivar Peninsula catching some sun before heading into the water for a nice, cool, refreshing swim.

Now, it is odd for a gator to be seen in saltwater areas, as they prefer the freshwater found in “swampy areas, rivers, streams, lakes, and ponds.”  Though the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) states “alligators can tolerate salt water for a few hours or even days.”  

Plus, who wouldn’t want to enjoy the wonders of a Texas beach?

Via Houston Chronicle

