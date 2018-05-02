Lance Bass Held Off Coming Out In The '90s To Not "Jeopardize" The Careers Of *NSYNC Bandmates

Lance Bass gave a rousing speech Monday as *NSYNC accepted their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Flanked by his bandmates, Bass spoke abut his long journey to accepting himself as a gay man, and why he decided to hold the secret until 2006. He remarked beginning his journey to acceptance after the band broke up in 2002 saying, "Growing up in Mississippi and in a Southern Baptist church, in a town where everyone knows your business, I had a secret. I was gay. At the time, I thought I’d never be able to tell anyone. I didn't want to jeopardize the careers of these guys up here, much less the hundreds of amazing people who worked tirelessly to bring *NSYNC to the world."

Bass also spoke to the members of the LGBT community, both young and old and especially to those who were fans of the group in the '90s and early 2000s. "So many nights on stage, I'd see so many young, gay fans singing their hearts out and I wanted so badly to let you know, I was you. I just didn't have the strength then. But I do today, and so let me say loud and proud to all my LGBT brothers and sisters, who embrace me and show me the way to be who I am, thank you so much."

Bass came out publicly ina cover story for People in 2006. He married his husband Michael Turchin in 2014.

Via Huffington Post