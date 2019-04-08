Laffy Taffy To Sell Bags Of The Banana Flavor Only
Who's excited for this?
Seriously, we want to know, because arguably, banana is THE worst flavor of Laffy Taffy. We know some of y'all like it, but banana just doesn't work for the rest of us.
Regardless of how you feel, Ferrara Candy Company, the makers of Laffy Taffy, announced that they will begin selling bags of their delicious treat in the banana-flavor ONLY! Brian Lutz, Laffy Taffy's brand manager at Ferrara Candy Company, said, "Across the industry we've found consumers are partial to their favorite flavors but in our experience, no flavor has been quite as polarizing as our banana flavored Laffy Taffy.
Ferrara enlisted the help of comedian and actor Joel McHale to make the announcement in a series of Instagram posts.
Well, this is officially the worst thing to ever happen to me or anybody else. I got myself a pile of @LaffyTaffy and there is NOT ONE BANANA FLAVOR. Why me? Why now? Life's not fair! #sponsored #JoelDeservesBananaLaffyTaffy #LaffyTaffy
How long have I been blind to the reality that Banana @laffytaffy is no more? Perhaps it never existed! Is this madness? Or am I finally awake for the first time in my life? Yeah. It’s probably madness, but still WHERE IS MY BANANA FLAVOR?! #sponsored #LaffyTaffy
Calling all banana lovers! Some tasty news for you... #nojoke #gonebananas | --: @joelmchale • • • • • “Your cards, letters, and thinly veiled threats have worked (I assume.) Banana @laffytaffy is back (it actually never left) and is now available in special ALL-BANANA “Gone Bananas” packs (you’re welcome.) #sponsored #laffytaffy”
The limited edition banana-only bags are available nationwide!
Via Delish