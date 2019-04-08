Laffy Taffy To Sell Bags Of The Banana Flavor Only

Who's excited for this?

Seriously, we want to know, because arguably, banana is THE worst flavor of Laffy Taffy. We know some of y'all like it, but banana just doesn't work for the rest of us.

Regardless of how you feel, Ferrara Candy Company, the makers of Laffy Taffy, announced that they will begin selling bags of their delicious treat in the banana-flavor ONLY! Brian Lutz, Laffy Taffy's brand manager at Ferrara Candy Company, said, "Across the industry we've found consumers are partial to their favorite flavors but in our experience, no flavor has been quite as polarizing as our banana flavored Laffy Taffy.

Ferrara enlisted the help of comedian and actor Joel McHale to make the announcement in a series of Instagram posts.

The limited edition banana-only bags are available nationwide!

Via Delish