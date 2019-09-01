[Video] Lady Gaga Rocks Out To The Cure At Concert

Lady Gaga may have her own hardcore fans, but the singer recently showed off some fandom of her own. The singer, who in 2018 released a song called ‘The Cure,’ was seen rocking out during The Cure’s set at the Pasadena Daydream Festival in Los Angeles over the weekend. Apparently Lady Gaga is a super fan of the legendary post-punk band, saying in an Instagram story, the show made her “come alive.”

The Cure headlined the Pasadena Daydream Festival on Saturday, and though she has headlined a few shows of her own, Lady Gaga made sure she was at Brookside Park at the Rose Bowl for the event. After the show, the singer captioned a video of the concert saying “I love the Cure, felt my old self come alive tonight, what a show.” She posted another video dancing to The Cure’s ‘A Forest’ with the caption “when music is magic.”

Lady Gaga going crazy while enjoying The Cure's performance at Pasadena, California, tonight. ✨pic.twitter.com/vWDbpOLrZZ — GAGA NOTIFY (@gaganotify) September 1, 2019

While Lady Gage wasn’t the only super fan at the show, many were quick to comment on the singer’s fandom she displayed during The Cure’s set. In both videos Lady Gaga is shown dancing heavily and enjoying the show. Maybe one day she can join Robert Smith on stage for an epic performance.

Via Yahoo!