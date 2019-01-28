Lady Gaga Brings Bradley Cooper On Stage For Surprise “Shallow” Duet

Lady Gaga closes every show of her residency in Las Vegas with “Shallow,” the Academy Award-nominated song from her film A Star Is Born.

Saturday night, the crowd attending Enigma was in for an incredible treat when before Gaga performed the song, she brought out her costar from the film Bradley Cooper for a surprise duet.

Video of Lady Gaga - Shallow (Live) WITH BRADLEY COOPER - Enigma Vegas Residency

Both Gaga and Cooper were nominated for Oscars for their performances in the film, which was also nominated for Best Picture and four other awards.

Via Page Six