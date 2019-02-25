Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper Steal The Show With Incredible Performance Of "Shallow"

During last night's Academy Awards, every commercial break included a little warning for the audience not to turn away, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga were on their way.

The pair were scheduled to perform the song "Shallow," from their film A Star Is Born, and the Academy assured it was a performance that was not to be missed.

After hours of teasing, finally, Cooper and Gaga delivered, and the Academy was right. They absolutely stole the show.

Video of OSCARS : Lady Gaga - Shallow &amp; Bradley Cooper HD

W Magazine wrote of their performance, "Cooper and Gaga's connection was so strong, at the end of their performance their mouths were a couple of breaths away from a kiss."

Yeah, we'd have to agree there, too.

While A Star Is Born, and both Cooper and Gaga, were all heavily nominated, the film only secured one Oscar last night, "Best Original Song," which was awarded to Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt.

Via Fox News