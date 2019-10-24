Award Winning Actor, Eriq La Salle, Says He Won’t Be Returning For ‘Coming 2 America’

After years of rumors, the sequel to ‘Coming To America’ is definitely happening, and while most of the original cast is signed on to reprise their roles from the original, one actor says he has moved on. Award winning actor, Eriq La Salle, who played Darryl Jenks in the classic comedy, recently told a group of reporters he would not return for ‘Coming 2 America.’ Instead, La Salle will focus on his current job as a director and producer.

Eriq La Salle, who is best known for his role as Dr. Peter Benton on ER, said his work behind the camera has made him too busy to return to the highly anticipated sequel. When he was recently asked by a group or reporters about reprising his role, La Salle responded simply, “No. I’ve already given you an answer. No.” He would go on to say “Straight to the point. I knew where you were going with it. I’m a little busy right now,” when the group of reporters seemed visibly upset by his answer.

La Salle is currently the executive producer of ‘Chicago P.D.’ and often directs episodes, along with being heavily involved in their crossover episodes with ‘Chicago Med’ and ‘Chicago Fire.’ While other projects are keeping Eriq La Salle away from ‘Coming 2 America,’ original cast members Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, and James Earl Jones have signed on to reprise their roles. The sequel will be directed by Craig Brewer, and should be out by December of 2020.

Via The Grio