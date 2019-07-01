Kylie Minogue Breaks Down After Playing Festival She Missed 14 Years Ago Due To Cancer Diagnosis

July 1, 2019
JT
JT
Kylie Minogue, Glastonbury, Concert, Performing, Smiling, 2019

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Music
Shows

Kylie Minogue was meant to play the Glastonbury music festival in 2005.

Unfortunately, she had to pull out of the show due to her cancer diagnosis.

14 years later, she finally returned to the festival, and played the set she’s been waiting almost two decades for.  Minogue told the crowd during her set, “In 2005 I was meant to be here.  Circumstances meant that I did not make it.  I wished things were different - but life is what it is. We're all here in this moment.”

In 2005, Coldplay stepped in to cover after Minogue was forced to withdraw, so it only made sense she brought out Chris Martin for a duet all these years later.

Hopefully, there are plenty more festivals for Minogue in the future!

Via Billboard

Tags: 
Kylie Minogue
Glastonbury
festival
Emotional
Video
Music
Cancer

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes