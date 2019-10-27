Kylie Jenner Went Dressed At Madonna From The 2003 VMAs For Halloween Party

Halloween may be on Thursday, but for most adults, the festivities began this weekend. Already plenty of celebrity costumes have been shared on social media, and while there are plenty of impressive get-ups, Kylie Jenner may have already taken home the prize for best costume. The reality star shared a video of herself at a Halloween party dressed as Madonna.

Britney and Madonna A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on Oct 27, 2019 at 12:48am PDT

Kylie Jenner has becomes the queen of Halloween, as the social media giant shares photos of her multiple costumes throughout the week. She started things off this year by going as Madonna, but it wasn’t just a simple Madonna costume. Jenner went as the music icon from the 2003 VMAs. That’s the year she infamously kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera on stage.

For her costume, Kylie Jenner wore a blond wig and top hat, along with a microphone to accompany the outfit. She also had her close friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, by her side dressed as Spears. The two danced around to ‘Like A Virgin’ and even shared a kissed, just as the two pop icons did in 2003. Halloween may be a few days away, but for Jenner it has just begun.

Via Cosmopolitan