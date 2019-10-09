Kurt Cobain’s Sweater From ‘Unplugged’ And Custom Guitar To Be Sold At Auction

One of the most well-known rock performances of all time is Nirvana’s acoustic set on MTV’s ‘Unplugged.’ The performance, which took place at the Sony Music Studios in New York City on November 18, 1993, led to one of the most viewed episodes of ‘Unplugged’ along with a very successful Nirvana live album. Now, fans have the chance to own a piece of rock history, as Kurt Cobain’s sweater from the show, and custom guitar are heading to auction.

Kurt Cobain's 'Unplugged' sweater, guitar, head to auction - Middletown Press https://t.co/Kyhd4eZB7r — Rock Music (@RockMusic24x7) October 9, 2019

The olive cardigan Cobain wore during the performance, along with a custom guitar he used on tour, will both go up for auction at Julien's Auctions at the end of this month. According to Julien’s Auctions’ the custom built guitar was made in 1993, and used by Cobain during the Utero tour. The turquoise body, left handed guitar had been on display at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for a few years, but now a lucky fan will get the chance to purchase the piece of rock history.

Video of Nirvana - The Man Who Sold The World (MTV Unplugged)

Julien’s Auctions rock memorabilia auction will be a two day event, held on October 25th and 26th. Cobain’s sweater and guitar aren’t the only items up for auction. Handwritten lyrics by Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton and Bruce Springsteen will also go up for bidding. However, the chance to play Kurt Cobain’s guitar while wearing his olive sweater is too good to pass up.

Via The Middletown Press