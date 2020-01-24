[Video] Kumail Nanjiani Eats Junk Food For The First Time After Getting Ripped For Movie Role
The Actor Ate Cake And Pizza On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ For The First Time In Over A Year
It has become pretty common for actors to get into the best shape of their lives for a movie role, but rarely do fans get to see what it’s like when actors go back to their previous diet. Kumail Nanjiana shocked fans recently when he posted a shirtless photo after getting ripped for upcoming part in ‘The Eternals.’ Now, the actor is letting fans in on his process to return to normal, as he feasted on cake and pizza on a recent episode of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live.’
Kumail Nanjiana wasn’t going to leave his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s late night talk show without the host asking about his sudden body transformation. Nanjiana explained his rigorous training method, which included intense dieting and work outs. Luckily for the actor, Kimmel had a surprise for him, as he brought out a number of cakes and pies, followed by a pizza for Nanjiana to feast on.
I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left off one very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the foundation I could use to do this. Thank you!)
“This is for me?! For me, Kumail?! Are you serious?!” an excited Nanjiana exclaimed. He went on to say this was the first time in over a year he had eaten pizza or sweets in over a year. While Kumail Nanjiana is probably happy to be in the best shape of his life, he has to be questioning it all after getting back to eating pizza and cake.