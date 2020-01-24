[Video] Kumail Nanjiani Eats Junk Food For The First Time After Getting Ripped For Movie Role

It has become pretty common for actors to get into the best shape of their lives for a movie role, but rarely do fans get to see what it’s like when actors go back to their previous diet. Kumail Nanjiana shocked fans recently when he posted a shirtless photo after getting ripped for upcoming part in ‘The Eternals.’ Now, the actor is letting fans in on his process to return to normal, as he feasted on cake and pizza on a recent episode of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live.’

Video of Kumail Nanjiani Has Pizza &amp; Cake for First Time in a Year

Kumail Nanjiana wasn’t going to leave his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s late night talk show without the host asking about his sudden body transformation. Nanjiana explained his rigorous training method, which included intense dieting and work outs. Luckily for the actor, Kimmel had a surprise for him, as he brought out a number of cakes and pies, followed by a pizza for Nanjiana to feast on.

“This is for me?! For me, Kumail?! Are you serious?!” an excited Nanjiana exclaimed. He went on to say this was the first time in over a year he had eaten pizza or sweets in over a year. While Kumail Nanjiana is probably happy to be in the best shape of his life, he has to be questioning it all after getting back to eating pizza and cake.

Via Entertainment Weekly