College Student Started A Doughnut Resale Service, Until Krispy Kreme Made Him Stop

College student are always looking for ways to make extra money. While most look for part-time jobs they can balance with school, some find a creative way to start their own on campus business. One student at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, Minnesota decided to find a way to bring Krispy Kreme doughnuts to campus, after realizing the closest location is in Iowa. Only problem was, Krispy Kreme wasn’t a fan on his venture.

Krispy Kreme has ordered a student to halt his doughnut resale service https://t.co/4jR7IxJEG3 — TIME (@TIME) November 4, 2019

Jayson Gonzales, a senior at the college studying accounting, recently began a business where he would drive 270 miles to the nearest Krispy Kreme, and resell the popular doughnuts on his campus, which doesn’t have a Krispy Kreme location. According to Gonzales, He would pack his car up with 100 boxes of a dozen doughnuts, and sell them on campus for $17 to $20 per box. Some students were such a fan, they were willing to spend up to $100 each time Gonzales came back with doughnuts.

Gonzales planned to make his 20th trip to Iowa over the weekend, but before he could he received a call from Krispy Kreme's Nebraska office telling him to stop. The company said his sales were creating a liability, and forced the student to stop. Gonzales alerted his following on Facebook, but hopefully he finds another source of money. Watch your back Dunkin’ Donuts.

Via Time