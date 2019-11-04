College Student Started A Doughnut Resale Service, Until Krispy Kreme Made Him Stop
The Student Would Drive 270 Miles To The Nearest Krispy Kreme To His College
College student are always looking for ways to make extra money. While most look for part-time jobs they can balance with school, some find a creative way to start their own on campus business. One student at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, Minnesota decided to find a way to bring Krispy Kreme doughnuts to campus, after realizing the closest location is in Iowa. Only problem was, Krispy Kreme wasn’t a fan on his venture.
Krispy Kreme has ordered a student to halt his doughnut resale service https://t.co/4jR7IxJEG3— TIME (@TIME) November 4, 2019
Jayson Gonzales, a senior at the college studying accounting, recently began a business where he would drive 270 miles to the nearest Krispy Kreme, and resell the popular doughnuts on his campus, which doesn’t have a Krispy Kreme location. According to Gonzales, He would pack his car up with 100 boxes of a dozen doughnuts, and sell them on campus for $17 to $20 per box. Some students were such a fan, they were willing to spend up to $100 each time Gonzales came back with doughnuts.
Gonzales planned to make his 20th trip to Iowa over the weekend, but before he could he received a call from Krispy Kreme's Nebraska office telling him to stop. The company said his sales were creating a liability, and forced the student to stop. Gonzales alerted his following on Facebook, but hopefully he finds another source of money. Watch your back Dunkin’ Donuts.
Via Time