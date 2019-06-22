Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away A Free Doughnut To Every Customer Today

And we're not talking just ANY doughnut.

June 22, 2019
This might be just the thing to get you out of bed on a Saturday morning!

To mark the American moon landing’s 50th anniversary, Krispy Kreme is giving away a free doughnut to every customer today (Saturday 6/22/19).  But they're not giving away just any doughnut: they're giving away their new Original Filled doughnut: it's an original glazed doughnut with a cream filling (in two flavors: Classic Kreme and Chocolate Kreme).

Even though you don't have to, the store would love it if you could tag them with @krispykreme and #krispykreme.

Source: Alabama.com

