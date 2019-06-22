Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away A Free Doughnut To Every Customer Today
And we're not talking just ANY doughnut.
This might be just the thing to get you out of bed on a Saturday morning!
To mark the American moon landing’s 50th anniversary, Krispy Kreme is giving away a free doughnut to every customer today (Saturday 6/22/19). But they're not giving away just any doughnut: they're giving away their new Original Filled doughnut: it's an original glazed doughnut with a cream filling (in two flavors: Classic Kreme and Chocolate Kreme).
Even though you don't have to, the store would love it if you could tag them with @krispykreme and #krispykreme.
Free?! Today?! Affirmative, Commander! ------ Stop by any of our participating shops TODAY and get a FREE Original Filled Doughnut! -- Only while supplies last, so hurry in! More info at https://t.co/xWflrbqFDj #KrispyKreme #OriginalFilled #RogerThat pic.twitter.com/YQgbIB1N40— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 22, 2019
Source: Alabama.com