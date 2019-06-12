Kraft Introduces "Salad Frosting" To Encourage Kids To Eat Their Vegetables

June 12, 2019
Kids will eat anything with vegetables, right?

That's the sentiment of Kraft Heinz, who has developed a rather interesting way to encourage kids to eat a little healthier.  

The company has just introduced to the world what they are calling "Salad Frosting."  Kraft Heinz stated in a news release, "Kids will eat anything with frosting, right?  It's a match made for dinnertime bliss." 

Before you go on thinking that encouraging kids to eat healthier by dumping a ton of sugar on vegetables is not exactly the brightest idea, don't worry.  "Salad Frosting" in actuality is just a tube of ranch dressing, with only a tricked-up name.  And we know ranch dressing isn't exactly the healthiest choice either, but vegetables with a little bit of ranch is healthier than most other snacks, right?

As far as "tricking" kids into eating vegetables, Kraft head of marketing Sergio Eleuterio said in the press release, "Innocent lies parents tell their kids help alleviate the pressures of everyday parenting, and if it gets kids to eat their greens, so be it."

Via Fox News

 

 

