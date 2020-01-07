Dallas Steakhouse ‘Knife’ Named To Esquire’s List Of 40 Most Important Restaurants Of The Decade

There are some great restaurants throughout DFW, but when it comes to steakhouses, there’s some stiff competition. With a number of favorites throughout the metroplex, one chef is standing out going into 2020. Chef John Tesar’s ‘Knife’ was named to esquires list of 40 most important restaurants of the decade.

Ultra-Dry-Aged steak is the thing at John Tesar's Knife Steakhouses in Dallas, with the nation's best such program, 50 to 240 days - Wow! @KnifeDallas #Dallas @visit_dallas pic.twitter.com/RF5d1z5oxQ — Larry Olmsted (@TravelFoodGuy) November 22, 2019

John Tesar’s restaurant is located inside a hotel at Mockingbird Lane and Central Expressway in Dallas, and has been opened since 2014. Since then, Tesar has opened another location in Plano, along with a Knife Burger restaurant. He plans to open a number of other concepts around the country in the future, but has no plans of leaving Dallas.

‘Knife’ is one of two Texas based restaurants to make the list, along with Houston based bistro ‘Nancy’s Hustle.’ Known for their dry aging steak technique, Esquire points out ‘Knife’ may not be the best steakhouse in DFW, but is the type of restaurant that will “bring time-specific memories flooding back.” Chef John Tesar May have once been dubbed the city’s “most hated chef,” but making this list definitely gives him some credibility.

Via Dallas Morning News