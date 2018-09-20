After 45 Years, KISS Announce Farewell "End Of The Road" Tour

After over four decades of blood, tongues, and rock & roll, KISS is saying goodbye.

After an amazing performance of "Detroit Rock City" on the America's Got Talent finale, the band announced their upcoming farewell "End of the Road" tour, to commence in 2019. Details are sparse at the moment, but the band promised it will be a tour to remember.

The band said, "All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying good on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in…Unapologetic and Unstoppable."

Video of &#039;KISS&#039; ROCKS The Best AGT Live Finale Intro Ever! | America&#039;s Got Talent 2018

Since forming in 1973, KISS has released 20 studio albums, 8 live albums, and 13 compilation albums. They're also recognized as America’s #1 Gold Record Award-winning group of all time, and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

Via People