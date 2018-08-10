Little Girl Has Amazing Reaction While Being Picked Up From First Day Of Kindergarten

This little girl is all of us.

Rebecca Maldonado was picking up her brand new Kindergartner from the first day of school, and her little one had quite the reaction for her mother.  She was waiting in line, paper crow atop her head, watching as other kids were getting picked up.  When she spotted her mother, she reluctantly gave her teacher a high-five, and sported a scowl that tells the entire story.  Once she reached momma, she tore the paper crown of her head and stomps away.

This girl is us.

  

She's clearly fed up with the whole "school" thing.  Hopefully she learns to love it before she realizes she has 12 years to go!

