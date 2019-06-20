"Kindergarten Cop" Actor Richard Tyson Arrested For Public Intoxication And Harassment

June 20, 2019
JT
JT
Man, Hands, Arrested, Handcuffs, Black Shirt

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Movies & TV
Shows

Looks like John Kimble finally caught his man.

Actor Richard Tyson, best known for his work in Kindergarten Cop, as the notorious drug dealer Cullen Crisp, was arrested yesterday morning in his hometown of Mobile, Alabama.

Officers were called to the scene around 2:45 Wednesday morning regarding a possible fight involving the actor.  He was subsequently arrested, and charged with public intoxication and harassment.  It was unclear if the actor made bail or not.

Spencer has an impressive filmography, but is best known for his work against Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1990 classic, Kindergarten Cop.

He has also been in numerous Farrelly brothers comedies, including KingpinMe, Myself & Irene, and There's Something About Mary

Via Hollywood Reporter

Tags: 
Richard Tyson
Kindergarten Cop
arnold schwarzenegger
actor
arrested
public intoxication
Drunk
Alcohol

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes