"Kindergarten Cop" Actor Richard Tyson Arrested For Public Intoxication And Harassment

Looks like John Kimble finally caught his man.

Actor Richard Tyson, best known for his work in Kindergarten Cop, as the notorious drug dealer Cullen Crisp, was arrested yesterday morning in his hometown of Mobile, Alabama.

Actor Richard Tyson (Kindergarten Cop, Three O'Clock High) arrested early this morning in Mobile on HARASSMENT OR HARASSING COMMUNICATIONS & PUBLIC INTOXICATION charges pic.twitter.com/wmINzHlDnT — NBC 15 News (@mynbc15) June 19, 2019

Officers were called to the scene around 2:45 Wednesday morning regarding a possible fight involving the actor. He was subsequently arrested, and charged with public intoxication and harassment. It was unclear if the actor made bail or not.

Spencer has an impressive filmography, but is best known for his work against Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1990 classic, Kindergarten Cop.

Video of The Best of Cullen Crisp, Sr. (Kindergarten Cop)

He has also been in numerous Farrelly brothers comedies, including Kingpin, Me, Myself & Irene, and There's Something About Mary.

Via Hollywood Reporter