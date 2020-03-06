Kim Kardashian Spotted Shopping At CVS With David Letterman

Celebrity sightings are always exciting, but for shoppers at a CVS in California, they saw two celebrities together no one was expecting. Kim Kardashian and David Letterman were spotted leaving a CVS together on Thursday, with a shopping cart full of shopping bags. It is unknown why the two were together, but fans are hoping it leads to some great television.

kim kardashian and david letterman pic.twitter.com/yyaepDybH7 — detty (@0ddette) March 6, 2020

Camera crews followed the two celebrities during their CVS trip, but it is unknown if the footage was for ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ or Letterman’s Netflix show ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.’ Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, appeared on Letterman’s talk show last year. At the time, Kardashian said of the appearance, “I love seeing Kanye open up to David Letterman during their episode taping for My Next Guest, and now you can see the great conversation on @Netflix.”

Many online commented on the odd pairing, with some pointing out the difference in styles. Kardashian sported a yellow blouse paired with a leather maxi skirt and black heels, while Letterman kept it casual with khakis and a long sleeve shirt. Hopefully whatever the two are working on together is revealed soon.

Via Yahoo!