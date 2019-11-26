Kim Kardashian Claims Microwaving M&Ms Will "Change Your Life"

There are definitely things Kim Kardashian can be trusted to give tips on, but candy has never been one of them, until now. The reality star recently went to twitter to let her followers know; microwaving M&Ms will “change your life.” While some questioned it, others have now dubbed Kardashian the Queen of M&Ms.

Put them on a plate then in the microwave for 30 seconds and it will change your life! Melted on the inside and crunch on the outside https://t.co/B0hOQHzfQe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 24, 2019

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian randomly shared a tip about microwaving M&Ms that sent the internet into a tail spin. According to the reality star, “Put them on a plate then in the microwave for 30 seconds and it will change your life! Melted on the inside and crunch on the outside.” Though the tip was random, plenty of Kardashians 62.5 million twitter followers attempted to heat up the classic candy.

queen of m&m’s — ------------ (@kardashwjenner) November 24, 2019

It's these sort of positive contributions that make you so important to society. Bless you and your wisdom — Eriu Photography (@eriuphotography) November 25, 2019

i know kourtney is somewhere shakingggg that you’re eating microwaved candy — keith cozart stan account. (@partynextweexnd) November 24, 2019

The post has already received plenty of attention with over 204,000 likes and 1,100 comments. While response on the tip is mixed, many could agree this was not the tweet they were expecting from Kardashian. Maybe once her new career as a lawyer is done, she can begin her career as a candy aficionado.

