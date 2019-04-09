Kim Kardashian Had To Explain To Her Daughter How She Became Famous

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North is five-years-old, and is at that age where she is starting to recognize her parents and just a little different than others.

Notably, she recognizes that they are always hounded by the paparazzi.

In a clip from the latest season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, North asks Kim why she and Kanye are constantly surrounded by paparazzi, and what exactly mommy and daddy do that makes them famous.

North might be a little too young for the real story, there. In fact, we’re not sure North will ever want to find out the truth of why the paparazzi always follow Kim around.

According to North, “Mommy...has so many talents I can't even begin to name them!"

Via Insider