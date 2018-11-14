Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Hire Private Firefighters To Save Their House

November 14, 2018
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Costume Institute Gala, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, 2015

(Photo by Christopher Smith/AdMedia)

No expense is too high to save their most treasured possessions.  

The mansion shared by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was spared by the roaming California wildfires, thanks to the couple’s quick action to hire their own private firefighting service to save their home.   In fact, they hired the crew that saved their entire neighborhood.

Neighbors are praising West and Kardashian for sparing no expense for their Hidden Hills neighborhood, as the firefighters dug trenches to keep the flames at bay.

The couple’s home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac, adjacent to a field, which could have easily gone up in smoke.

Via Page Six

