A friend posted this video on their Facebook page: and I had to share it with you, oh lovers of "The 80s Live Here" radio station!

Like many other people, The Holderness Family creates videos of their family, and posts them on Facebook. This one caught my eye: "Can Today's Kids Survive A 1980s Summer Day?" Think about it: do you remember what it was like to watch credits at the beginning of a movie? Play with an 80s iPad (ahem, an Etch A Sketch)? Drink water from a hose? Make a Slip N' Slide out of garbage bags?

Enjoy.

Source: Facebook

