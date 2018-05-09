KFC Turns Fried Chicken Into Fiery Explosions For Hot & Spicy Chicken Ad
KFC Hong Kong wanted to promote its brand new Hot & Spicy Chicken. They may have created the greatest advertisement of all time.
The ad agency Ogilvy & Mather Hong Kong photoshopped pieces of delicious Hot & Spicy fried chicken into various fiery explosions. Behind a race car, under a shooting space shuttle, behind superheroes or a metal band (we can't really tell), and the pictures look AWESOME!
โฆษณา KFC ที่ฮ่องกง เจ๋งจังวะ 555555555555555555 pic.twitter.com/b8SW8iwtHD— meaowgolf. (@Meawgolf_) April 17, 2018
Yes, those are all pieces of fried chicken. We've never wanted to eat an explosion before!
Via Mashable