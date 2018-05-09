KFC Turns Fried Chicken Into Fiery Explosions For Hot & Spicy Chicken Ad

May 9, 2018
JT
JT
Fried Chicken, Food

(Photo via Dreamstime)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Food
JT
Shows

KFC Hong Kong wanted to promote its brand new Hot & Spicy Chicken.  They may have created the greatest advertisement of all time.

The ad agency Ogilvy & Mather Hong Kong photoshopped pieces of delicious Hot & Spicy fried chicken into various fiery explosions.  Behind a race car, under a shooting space shuttle, behind superheroes or a metal band (we can't really tell), and the pictures look AWESOME!

Yes, those are all pieces of fried chicken.  We've never wanted to eat an explosion before!

Via Mashable 

Tags: 
fried chicken
food
Kfc
KFC Hong Kong
Photoshop
pictures
ad
chicken
Explosions