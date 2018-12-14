KFC Selling Fireplace Logs That Smell Like Original Recipe Fried Chicken

How many times have you gathered around the fireplace on a cold winter’s night and wondered, “How great would it be if this fire smelled like fried chicken?”

We would be surprised if you've ever had that thought, but someone at KFC sure did. The chain has just revealed that they will be selling fireplace logs that when ignited, smell like their famous original recipe fried chicken. The chain’s website read, “Made with 100 percent recycled materials, the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog from Enviro-Log is dramatically less wasteful and significantly more effective at making your home smell like fried chicken than burning the actual fried chicken.”

Video of KFC wants to warm your home with a log that smells like fried chicken

The five-pound will be limited to one per customer for the time being, and can be purchased on their website for $18.99.

Via WHDH