KFC Introduces Chicken Sandwich With Donut Buns To Menu

The Fast Food Chain May Have Just Won The Chicken Sandwich Wars

September 18, 2019
JT
JT
KFC

Matt Cardy / Stringer

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Food
JT
Random & Odd News

KFC has officially entered the chicken sandwich wars, and while they may be late to the party, they may have just ended the war with their new item. The fried chicken fast food chain announced on Tuesday they will be introducing a fried chicken sandwich with donuts as buns to their menu. While the item isn’t available nationwide yet, demand for the sandwich is already high.

Beginning September 16th, KFC’s new fried chicken donut sandwich will be available in three cities, Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia, and Pittsburgh. While the item is currently being tested, the hope is it will soon be moved to the nationwide menu. This is not the first chicken sandwich combination KFC has tried, as earlier this year they introduced the Cheetos Chicken Sandwich.

While many pointed out this new sandwich doesn’t exactly scream healthy living, that hasn’t stopped many from demanding the sandwich come to their city. Other than the sandwich, customers will have an option of a chicken finger basket with a donut, or a bone-in chicken basket plus a donut. Of course, for donut lovers, an additional donut can now be added to any meal at KFC. The chicken sandwich wars may be heating up, but KFC is coming with a closer.

Via CNN  

Tags: 
KFC
fried chicken
Donut
Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Sandwich Wars

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes