KFC Announces Nationwide Release Of Their Viral Fried Chicken And Doughnut Sandwich

Just when everyone thought the chicken sandwich wars were ending, KFC decided to start things back up. The fast food chain announced this week that their viral fried-chicken-and-doughnut sandwich will be added to menus nationwide. The sandwich will be available through March 16th.

KFC is rolling out its viral fried-chicken-and-doughnut sandwich nationwide https://t.co/2GAX41SEPp — Business Insider (@businessinsider) February 20, 2020

Back in September of 2019, KFC made headlines with their testing of a new menu item; a fried chicken sandwich, with doughnuts replacing the buns. While the internet was torn initially, those that have tried it have come away impressed. “Chicken & Donuts is the newest fried chicken trend we're bringing to all of America. It's a finger lickin' good dish filled with glaze and glory,” said Andrea Zahumensky, the chief marketing officer at KFC US.

The new menu item comes in two forms; sandwich or basket. The basket option is a deconstructed version of the sandwich, with boneless or bone-in chicken and one or two doughnuts. While the sandwich will only be available for a limited time, fans are hoping this one doesn’t come with hour long waits like the viral Popeyes’ chicken sandwich.

Via Business Insider