Kevin Smith Reveals His 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Cameo
And the story about how J.J. Abrams gave him the cameo is even better.
In case you didn't know, comedy motion picture genius director and actor Kevin Smith had a near-fatal heart attack last year. At that time, Hollywood superstar writer and director J.J. Abrams made a deal with Smith: "Live through this and I’ll put you in Episode 9!" FYI: Abrams had given Smith a small role as the voice of a stormtrooper in Star Wars: The Force Awakens back in 2015.
As fate would have it, Kevin Smith pulled through: and J.J. Abrams came through on his promise and cast Smith in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. As you'll see in the Instargam post below, Smith said, "Ducking Stormtroopers on Kijimi, Poe passes a cyborg walking beside a bundled-up local. That local is me!"
Congrats to @jjabramsofficial on the #1 opening and for closing out the @starwars saga - and thank you for letting me be in the series of flicks that I fell in love with 42 years ago! Back when I had my heart attack, J.J. sent me an email that said “Live through this and I’ll put you in Episode 9!” When they went into production last year on #theriseofskywalker, I wrote J.J. and asked “So... I’m alive. That offer still good?” He confirmed and I flew out to England to visit @pinewoodstudios for a few days, during which time I giddily watched J.J. do his thing until I was called into action! Ducking Stormtroopers on Kijimi, Poe passes a cyborg walking beside a bundled-up local. That local is me! J.J. had me voice a Stormtrooper in #theforceawakens and then put me in Rise - two things a young Emo Kev never could’ve imagined happening while he fanned the flames of his fandom in the 70’s and 80’s! Thank you, my friend in the Force, for even making the offer in the first place, let alone following through on it! You gave me a rare sensation I haven’t had since I was an action figure collecting kid in 1983 when you let me come over to your house to play #starwars with you! #KevinSmith #jjabrams
Source: NJ.com