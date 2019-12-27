Kevin Smith Reveals His 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Cameo

In case you didn't know, comedy motion picture genius director and actor Kevin Smith had a near-fatal heart attack last year. At that time, Hollywood superstar writer and director J.J. Abrams made a deal with Smith: "Live through this and I’ll put you in Episode 9!" FYI: Abrams had given Smith a small role as the voice of a stormtrooper in Star Wars: The Force Awakens back in 2015.

As fate would have it, Kevin Smith pulled through: and J.J. Abrams came through on his promise and cast Smith in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. As you'll see in the Instargam post below, Smith said, "Ducking Stormtroopers on Kijimi, Poe passes a cyborg walking beside a bundled-up local. That local is me!"

Source: NJ.com

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!