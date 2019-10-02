Director Kevin Smith Announces He’s Working On A ‘Clerks III’ Script
The Director Said The Original Cast Will Be Back For This Reboot
Kevin Smith can officially be considered on board with the Hollywood sequel and reboot movement. The director’s next movie, ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’ hits theaters next month, and now Smith has announced he is working on another sequel to one of his classic films. On his Instagram page, Smith announced on Tuesday that he has officially begun working on the script to ‘Clerks III,’ and he already has original actor Jeff Anderson back to reprise his role as Randal Graves.
3 CLERKS! Thanks to the good folks at @zscentertainment and @leeloomultiprops, I got to see Randal! #JeffAnderson, @jaymewes, and I spent Saturday signing stuff and catching up, seeing so much movie merch that’s been made over the last 25 years (hit the Leloo site for sweet signed skateboards)! But even better than that? We talked about making a movie together. It’ll be a movie that concludes a saga. It’ll be a movie about how you’re never too old to completely change your life. It’ll be a movie about how a decades-spanning friendship finally confronts the future. It’ll be a movie that brings us back to the beginning - a return to the cradle of civilization in the great state of #newjersey. It’ll be a movie that stars Jeff and @briancohalloran, with me and Jay in supporting roles. And it’ll be a movie called CLERKS III! To be great is to go on. To go on is to go far. To go far is to return. And we’re all gonna return to the scene of the crime! This won’t be the old script we almost made a few years back: this is a completely new screenplay that I just started writing last night! And so far, it’s like a dream come true! After mending fences with @benaffleck earlier this year, I was hoping for a chance to do the same with Jeff - so huge thanks to Leeloo Multiprops for getting us all in the same room. But the biggest thanks ever go to Jeff, for being receptive to the idea at all. This means I’m gonna get to play with my two favorite inaction figures again: Dante & Randal! Two weeks from the debut of @jayandsilentbob Reboot (on @fathomevents screens 10/15 & 10/17, link in my bio), I’m ecstatic to announce our imminent return to Quick Stop! So I assure you: we’re open! #KevinSmith #clerks3 #jaymewes #jayandsilentbob #danteandrandal #quickstop #leeloomultiprops #indiefilm #clerks
In his emotional post, director Kevin Smith shared his excitement to be working an event with former collaborators Jason Mewes and Jeff Anderson. He was so excited; he decided to tell fans ‘Clerks III’ is on, even though he only began writing the script Monday night. “It’ll be a movie that concludes a saga,” Smith continued. “It’ll be a movie about how you’re never too old to completely change your life. It’ll be a movie about how a decades-spanning friendship finally confronts the future. It’ll be a movie that brings us back to the beginning,” said Smith in his post.
Along with Jeff Anderson, Smith claims the film will also see the return of Brian O’Halloran, with Smith and Mewes reprising their Jay and Silent Bob characters in a supporting role. The original ‘Clerks’ film premiered in 1994, with a sequel starring the original cast, alongside Rosario Dawson, in 2006. While Smith had worked on a ‘Clerks III’ script in the past, he says this is a brand new script, and the director seems excited to be working with old friends once again.