Kevin Hart Suffers "Major Back Injuries" After Car Crash Late Saturday Night

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart was taken to a hospital late Saturday night after being involved in a car crash in Malibu Hills.

Hart was reportedly the passenger when his Plymouth Barracuda veered off the road on Mulholland Highway in Malibu Hills. The driver of the vehicle reportedly had not been drinking. A female passenger who was also riding with the pair was apparently not hurt in the crash.

Details on It Being a Miracle That Kevin Hart Survived This Major Car Accident (Pics-Vids) https://t.co/nq2UHPfFTb pic.twitter.com/w1APhC2Ovt — Robert Littal (@BSO) September 1, 2019

A witness at the scene said Hart was the first one to emerge from the vehicle. He was picked up by one of his security detail, who took him to his home for medical treatment before he checked into an area hospital.

Hart bought the car as a 40th birthday present for himself just this July.

Via Fox News