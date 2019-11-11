Kevin Hart Made His First Public Appearance Since Car Accident At The Peoples’ Choice Awards

Many Kevin Hart fans weren’t sure when they would get to see the comedian again. Hart has been recovering from a car accident since September, and while he has remained relatively quiet while he recovers, Hart finally made his first public appearance since the crash over the weekend. Kevin Hart received an award for comedy movie star of 2019 at the E! Peoples’ Choice Awards, and received a standing ovation while accepting the award.

Video of Kevin Hart Makes 1st Official Appearance Since Car Crash | E! People’s Choice Awards

On September 1st, Kevin Hart was a passenger involved in a car accident that required the comedian to have emergency back surgery. Now, just over two months later, Hart is back on his feet, making his first public appearance since the accident while accepted an award at the E! Peoples’ Choice Awards. During his acceptance speech, Hart thanked his fans saying, “I truly want to thank you guys for being there for at my difficult time.”

The comedian started his speech by mentioning the accident saying “First and foremost, thank God, because I definitely don’t have to be here.” After thanking his family, Hart received a standing ovation from the audience, who were both shocked and amazed Kevin Hart was on stage just two months after the car crash. Hart still has a long road to recovery, but by already making a public appearance, Hart is showing this injury won’t hold him back.

