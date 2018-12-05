Kevin Hart Announces He's Hosting The 91st Academy Awards

Kevin Hart will serve as your host for the 91st Academy Awards ceremony.

The actor and comedian made the announcement last night on Instagram writing, "I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time ... To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced this stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I will be sure to make sure this years Oscars are a special one."

The 2019 Oscars will broadcast February 24th on ABC.

Via CBS News