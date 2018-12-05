Kevin Hart Announces He's Hosting The 91st Academy Awards
Kevin Hart will serve as your host for the 91st Academy Awards ceremony.
The actor and comedian made the announcement last night on Instagram writing, "I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time ... To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced this stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I will be sure to make sure this years Oscars are a special one."
For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same...I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time....To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time....I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ....now it’s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars
The 2019 Oscars will broadcast February 24th on ABC.
Via CBS News