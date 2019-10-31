Kevin Hart Dresses As BFF Dwayne Johnson In His Iconic 90’s Outfit For Halloween

The friendship between Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson is enough to make just about anyone jealous. The best friends are often going back and forth, poking fun at each other, but always out of love. Now, Kevin Hart has taken the teasing up a notch, as he posted a photo of himself dressed as Dwayne Johnson in his iconic outfit from a 90’s photoshoot for Halloween.

On Thursday, to celebrate Halloween, comedian Kevin Hart shared a photo of himself dressed as “The Rock,” complete with a black turtleneck, blue jeans and a gold chain. Of course the costume wouldn’t be complete without a wig and a fanny pack to complete his transformation. Many on social media hopped on the teasing, as even Johnson commented, “You’re an a--hole. But I still love you. And I’m still laughing.”

Other celebrities got in on the fun as well, as Halle Berry commented on the photo, “ICONIC,” while Lindsay Lohan wrote, “genius artists at work!" Plenty of fans loved Hart’s spot on costume idea, as he may have inspired others to try the costume idea as well. Now, we’ll just have to wait and see how Dwayne Johnson responds.

Via Fox News