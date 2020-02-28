Kevin From ‘The Office’ Shares His Famous Chili Recipe From The Show For National Chili Day

February 28, 2020
Every fan of ‘The Office’ has a favorite moment from the iconic show. For some it’s a Jim and Pam moment, for others it’s an uncomfortable Michael moment, but for many it’s the scene where Kevin drops chili all over the floor and himself. Now, to celebrate National Chili Day, actor Brian Baumgartner is sharing his character’s famous chili recipe.

Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone on ‘The Office,’ teamed up with Bush’s Beans to celebrate Thursday’s Chili holiday. “I love making chili. I really do. I consider it art. A little sweet, a little spicy... perfection. I only use Bush’s Chili Beans too. They simmer the beans before they even go in the can with these amazing spices and sauce — so you get that cooked-all-day flavor without having to wait all day,” said Baumgartner of his shared love for his character’s chili.

The recipe is currently available of Bush’s website. The hilarious scene from the show has become of the show’s most iconic moments, even sparking some hilarious Halloween costumes. Now, fans can truly experience one of their favorite moments from the show.

