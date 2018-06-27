Kenan & Kel To Reunite For Episode Of Revamped "Double Dare"

Ok, breaking news first of all did anyone else know Double Dare was back?

The childhood Nickelodeon stapled pitted groups of kids against each other on physical contests that always resulted in somebody being slimed. It was great. Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell were also a major part of Nickelodeon's hey-day, with their fantastic sketch comedy show, Kenan & Kel.

Growing into adulthood, the pair never really collaborated with each other, until recently when they appeared on The Tonight Show together. Now they will be together again, appearing on an episode of the recently revived Double Dare, set to air sometime this summer.

Kenan and Kel starred in Kenan & Kel from 1996 to 2000, and also starred in the movie Good Burger in 1997.

