Kelly Clarkson Amazes Audience With An Incredible Cover Of “Shallow”

February 18, 2019
JT
Kelly Clarkson, Concert, Singing, Opening Ceremony, US Open, 2018

(Photo by Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

It seems that we’re not the only ones who can’t get enough of A Star Is Born.

During a stop in Green Bay, Wisconsin Friday night, Burleson’s own Kelly Clarkson performed an amazing rendition of the hit song “Shallow” from the Academy Award nominated film, and it was nothing short of spectacular.

Clarkson told the crowd that she loves performing covers even though, “there’s a lot of competition always with artists in the industry, there’s a lot of us that just dig each other and we really get inspired by each other.”

Via People

